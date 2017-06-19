Comey begins Senate testimony on Trump, Russia
Comey is expected to recount a series of interactions with President Donald Trump in the weeks before his firing that he will say made him uncomfortable. Those include a January dinner in which he says Trump asked him for his loyalty, and a White House conversation weeks later in which he says Trump asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
