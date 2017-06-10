Close Virginia race shows Trump poses...

Close Virginia race shows Trump poses risks to Republican incumbents

Read more: Washington Examiner

A close Virginia gubernatorial primary that saw a fervent supporter of President Trump nearly upset a well-funded and organized Republican establishment candidate is being seen as a sign that Trump's support could put some incumbent Republicans in jeopardy. Former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie barely beat Prince William County Chairman Corey Stewart Tuesday by a little over 1 percentage point, a victory margin of just 4,323 votes out of 366,114 cast.

Chicago, IL

