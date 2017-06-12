Church open for prayer, meditation on anniversary of flood of 2016

The sanctuary of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in White Sulphur Springs will remain open for prayer and meditation by the general public on the night of June 23, the first anniversary of the flood of 2016 which claimed the lives of 27 West Virginians, including 15 Greenbrier County residents. "Through the cooperation of the congregation of St. Charles Borromeo parish and the Alleghany Highlands Council 8689 Knights of Columbus, the sanctuary will be open 9 p.m., June 23, until 8 a.m. June 24," Perk Berry of White Sulphur Springs, grand knight of the Alleghany Highlands Council and a member of the St. Charles Borromeo parish, announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Appalachian Journal.