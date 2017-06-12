Church open for prayer, meditation on...

Church open for prayer, meditation on anniversary of flood of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Appalachian Journal

The sanctuary of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in White Sulphur Springs will remain open for prayer and meditation by the general public on the night of June 23, the first anniversary of the flood of 2016 which claimed the lives of 27 West Virginians, including 15 Greenbrier County residents. "Through the cooperation of the congregation of St. Charles Borromeo parish and the Alleghany Highlands Council 8689 Knights of Columbus, the sanctuary will be open 9 p.m., June 23, until 8 a.m. June 24," Perk Berry of White Sulphur Springs, grand knight of the Alleghany Highlands Council and a member of the St. Charles Borromeo parish, announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Appalachian Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Jun 11 Haaaaaaa 18
News Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le... Jun 8 TerriB1 1
annette marion is criminally insane murdered th... Jun 3 MARION HANDFIELD 1
Public at Risk Jun 1 Public at Risk 1
Correctional Officer Jun 1 Correctional Officer 1
Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt May 20 Enough 1
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) May 15 Anonymous 157
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,575 • Total comments across all topics: 281,739,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC