Chesapeake-based healthcare system using new tech to help in Virginia's opioid fight
In late April, Bayview Physicians Group began using new tool called NarxCare to help doctors when prescribing medication to patients. NarxCare, developed by Kentucky-based company Appriss Health, connects directly to Virginia's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program giving doctors an immediate look at a patient's prescription history and health history and assesses the risk of addiction.
