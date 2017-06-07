Chesapeake-based healthcare system us...

Chesapeake-based healthcare system using new tech to help in Virginia's opioid fight

23 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

In late April, Bayview Physicians Group began using new tool called NarxCare to help doctors when prescribing medication to patients. NarxCare, developed by Kentucky-based company Appriss Health, connects directly to Virginia's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program giving doctors an immediate look at a patient's prescription history and health history and assesses the risk of addiction.

