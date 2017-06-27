Capito, Portman oppose Senate bill to replace - Obamacare'

Republican senators from Ohio and West Virginia on Tuesday announced their opposition to the health care bill after the majority leader said a procedural vote would be delayed until after July 4. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, cited the impact on coverage and the opioid addiction epidemic, among other issues in the Senate Republicans' Better Care and Reconciliation Act. "I came to Washington to make the lives of West Virginians better.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.