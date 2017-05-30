Candidates for governor clash on school nondiscrimination policies
During local campaign stops Thursday, two candidates for Virginia governor reflected the deep partisan divide over whether public schools should protect students and staff from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, an issue the Prince William County School Board will take on later this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|9 hr
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
|Public at Risk
|Jun 1
|Public at Risk
|1
|Correctional Officer
|Jun 1
|Correctional Officer
|1
|president trump correct about wiretap by usa go...
|May 31
|NSA
|1
|lauren rote, and liz pendlich play criminal gam...
|May 23
|NSA
|1
|annette marion in citel, yelli8ng 'my tits show...
|May 22
|NSA
|1
|Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|May 20
|Enough
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC