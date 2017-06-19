BWW Review: Impassioned and Invigorating, Virginia Repertory Theatre...

Before the blockbuster musical Hamilton made Lin-Manuel Miranda a household name, the writer, composer and lyricist charmed Broadway with a different kind of anthem-his salute to the upper-Manhattan community of Washington Heights. The Tony-Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS, conceived by Miranda, explores the American dream through the eyes of those who call the Washington Heights barrio "Home."

