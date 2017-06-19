Bond revoked in attempted murder case

Circuit Judge Neil R. Bryant granted a motion Thursday to revoke bond in the case against a Martinsburg, West Virginia, man accused of attempted murder. Ellis Reginald Fennell, 28, is accused of shooting at a woman driving in her car on the 313A on-ramp northbound to Interstate 81 after an argument over possession of her cellphone on July 24, 2016.

