Bond revoked in attempted murder case
Circuit Judge Neil R. Bryant granted a motion Thursday to revoke bond in the case against a Martinsburg, West Virginia, man accused of attempted murder. Ellis Reginald Fennell, 28, is accused of shooting at a woman driving in her car on the 313A on-ramp northbound to Interstate 81 after an argument over possession of her cellphone on July 24, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annettef MARION OVER 60 WANT SEX SEX, FU, SHE I...
|Wed
|JOHN
|1
|liz pendlich where is the estate money? long o...
|Wed
|JOHN
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Virginia Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Jun 19
|Martin garey
|14
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Jun 18
|Ridgerunner
|1,383
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|Jun 3
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC