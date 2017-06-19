Bond revoked in attempted murder case

Bond revoked in attempted murder case

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

Circuit Judge Neil R. Bryant granted a motion Thursday to revoke bond in the case against a Martinsburg, West Virginia, man accused of attempted murder. Ellis Reginald Fennell, 28, is accused of shooting at a woman driving in her car on the 313A on-ramp northbound to Interstate 81 after an argument over possession of her cellphone on July 24, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
annettef MARION OVER 60 WANT SEX SEX, FU, SHE I... Wed JOHN 1
liz pendlich where is the estate money? long o... Wed JOHN 1
Election Who's got your vote in the Virginia Senate race? (Oct '14) Jun 19 Martin garey 14
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) Jun 18 Ridgerunner 1,383
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Jun 11 Haaaaaaa 18
News Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le... Jun 8 TerriB1 1
annette marion is criminally insane murdered th... Jun 3 MARION HANDFIELD 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,558 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC