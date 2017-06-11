Before Loving v. Virginia, another in...

Before Loving v. Virginia, another interracial couple fought in court for their marriage

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Mildred Loving and her husband Richard Loving in 1965 - two years before their challenge to Virginia's ban on interracial marriage led to a landmark Supreme Court ruling. Eighty-four years before Richard Loving and Mildred Jeter traveled from their home in Virginia to wed in Washington, there was another interracial couple who made the same trip for the sake of love.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) 14 hr Haaaaaaa 18
News Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le... Jun 8 TerriB1 1
annette marion is criminally insane murdered th... Jun 3 MARION HANDFIELD 1
Public at Risk Jun 1 Public at Risk 1
Correctional Officer Jun 1 Correctional Officer 1
Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt May 20 Enough 1
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) May 15 Anonymous 157
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,738 • Total comments across all topics: 281,687,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC