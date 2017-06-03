Batesville Day 2017
Runners headed into a south wind blowing cold and rain into Batesville last month, as the community turned out to watch and cheer. The chilly rain was not an issue for those who registered for the 10K race, the first event of Batesville Day, May 6. Race organizer Hamp Carruth said that all but one of the expected runners showed up.
