Baby Masai giraffe born at Virginia Zoo in Norfolk
A baby giraffe has been born at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk. Zoo spokeswoman Kearsten Walden tells The Virginian-Pilot that the Masai giraffe was born Sunday in the zoo's African Okavango Delta exhibit.
