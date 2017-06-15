Ann Beattie is one of our few contemporary masters of storytelling
With "The Accomplished Guest," Ann Beattie yet again reveals herself as one of literature's most liberating figures. Book after book, her writing affirms a beguiling originality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|Jun 3
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
|Public at Risk
|Jun 1
|Public at Risk
|1
|Correctional Officer
|Jun 1
|Correctional Officer
|1
|Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|May 20
|Enough
|1
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|157
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC