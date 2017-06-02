a Traffickers prey on those that don't knowa : Va. schools join fight
Virginia ranked 15th in the United States for the most reported cases of human trafficking in 2016. Last year, the state reported 148 cases with 59 involving minors, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|9 hr
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
|Public at Risk
|Jun 1
|Public at Risk
|1
|Correctional Officer
|Jun 1
|Correctional Officer
|1
|president trump correct about wiretap by usa go...
|May 31
|NSA
|1
|lauren rote, and liz pendlich play criminal gam...
|May 23
|NSA
|1
|annette marion in citel, yelli8ng 'my tits show...
|May 22
|NSA
|1
|Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|May 20
|Enough
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC