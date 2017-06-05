2 bodies found in Virginia Beach

2 bodies found in Virginia Beach

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WMDT

The Virginian-Pilot reports police were investigating the scene where the bodies were found in the Alexandria neighborhood of Virginia Beach on Sunday. David Vanderberg, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2005, says "The only excitement we've had around here is when a lady died of a heart attack and was found in her car."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Sun Haaaaaaa 18
News Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le... Jun 8 TerriB1 1
annette marion is criminally insane murdered th... Jun 3 MARION HANDFIELD 1
Public at Risk Jun 1 Public at Risk 1
Correctional Officer Jun 1 Correctional Officer 1
Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt May 20 Enough 1
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) May 15 Anonymous 157
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,945 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC