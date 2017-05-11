Women more likely than men to finish college in Virginia

Women more likely than men to finish ...

Not only are women more likely than men to attend college in Virginia, but they're also more likely to graduate. At Radford University, for example, 65 percent of the female students graduate within six years with a bachelor's degree, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.

