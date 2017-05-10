White nationalists carrying torches protest towna s plans to remove Confederate statue
Self-proclaimed white nationalist Richard Spencer led a large group carrying torches and chanting "You will not replace us" Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, protesting plans to remove a Confederate monument that has played an outsize role in this year's race for Virginia governor. "What brings us together is that we are white, we are a people, we will not be replaced," Spencer said at the first of two rallies he led in the college town where he once attended the University of Virginia.
