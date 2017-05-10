What's it like to be the mother of a ...

What's it like to be the mother of a high school dropout-turned-rock star?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Virginia Hanlon Grohl spent more than 30 years in the classroom as a Fairfax County, Virginia, public school teacher, and she remains passionate about the value of an education. So then why did she allow her 17-year-old to drop out of high school and leave their Springfield home to tour the country with a rock band? "Everyone thought I was out of my mind," said Grohl, 79. "I knew it was risky, yeah, but it seemed to me a way that he would learn about the world, and that's what education is supposed to be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ? May 10 Backwoods firecra... 2
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) May 10 Permanently disab... 1,382
News Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i... May 3 tomin cali 1
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 2 Martin garey 16
korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ... May 1 JOHN 1
korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ... May 1 JOHN 1
thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7... Apr 27 NSA 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,891 • Total comments across all topics: 281,032,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC