What the Candidates for Va. Governor Say About the Issues

The Virginia governor's race is one of only two in the country in 2017; the other is in New Jersey. Two Democrats and three Republicans are vying to be Virginia's next governor in the state's primary June 13. We asked Republicans Ed Gillespie, Corey Stewart and Frank Wagner, as well as Democrats Ralph Northam and Tom Perriello, to make their positions clear.

