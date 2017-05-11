West Virginia pair arrested after traffic stop reveals possession of drugs on I-81

PENN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.- A pair of West Virginia residents that failed to move over for a police vehicle with its lights activated is now facing drug charges after a traffic stop. Andre Bjorntzen, 34, of Charleston, West Virginia and an unidentified female are facing DUI and Possession with intent to distribute charges after a traffic stop revealed the couple had a collection of drugs.

