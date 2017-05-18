West Virginia in early stages of medi...

West Virginia in early stages of medical marijuana planning

1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

West Virginia officials say they're in the early stages of developing a plan to implement the state's new medical marijuana law. The state Department of Health and Human Resources has devoted a section of its website to frequently asked questions and more information, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

Chicago, IL

