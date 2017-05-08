West Virginia GOP chair Conrad Lucas ...

West Virginia GOP chair Conrad Lucas prepping congressional run

The West Virginia GOP chairman is set to make an announcement for the seat within the next few weeks. Conrad Lucas, the chairman of the Republican Party of West Virginia, revealed Tuesday that he is eyeing a bid to succeed Rep. Evan Jenkins as the congressman from the state's Third District.

