Watchdog group says at least 6 deaths at Central Virginia Training...
At least six residents of the Central Virginia Training Center in Madison Heights have suffered "prolonged and painful" deaths because of preventable urinary tract infections, according to the disAbility Law Center of Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annette marion in citel, yelli8ng 'my tits show...
|15 hr
|NSA
|1
|Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|May 20
|Enough
|1
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 15
|Not Going Back
|17
|Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ?
|May 10
|Backwoods firecra...
|2
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|May 10
|Permanently disab...
|1,382
|Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i...
|May 3
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC