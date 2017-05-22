Watchdog group says at least 6 deaths...

Watchdog group says at least 6 deaths at Central Virginia Training...

At least six residents of the Central Virginia Training Center in Madison Heights have suffered "prolonged and painful" deaths because of preventable urinary tract infections, according to the disAbility Law Center of Virginia.

