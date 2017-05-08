Virginia's First Lady declares Metz Middle - breakfast challenge' winner
Virginia First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe recently paid a visit to Metz Middle in Manassas to award the school for its increased participation in school breakfast programs as part of the Virginia Breakfast Challenge.
