Virginians rejoice! ABC stores are getting new products for summer
In a release the company said customers have an extra reason to celebrate the summer because the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is adding 29 new products on its shelves. The new products include six bourbons, four whiskeys, four scotches, six ready-to-drink cocktails, three tequilas, three vodkas, one cognac and two cordials.
