Virginia to Offer new Federally Compl...

Virginia to Offer new Federally Compliant IDs

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

Virginia residents will need a new driver's license by October 2020 if they want to use their license to board a plane. The Virginian Pilot reports the change is part of the REAL ID program, which was passed after the Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) Mon Anonymous 157
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Mon Not Going Back 17
Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ? May 10 Backwoods firecra... 2
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) May 10 Permanently disab... 1,382
News Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i... May 3 tomin cali 1
korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ... May 1 JOHN 1
korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ... May 1 JOHN 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC