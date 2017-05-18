Virginia sheriff's office to remove Bible verse from cars
A Virginia sheriff's department is removing Bible verse decals that have adorned the backs of its patrol cars since March. The Roanoke Times reports Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin's announcement Thursday that the decals would come off came after county officials began asking questions and amid criticism from the Freedom From Religion Foundation and the Virginia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union.
