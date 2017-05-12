Virginia resident with rabies may hav...

Virginia resident with rabies may have exposed others to virus

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

A Virginia resident bitten by a dog while traveling in India has contracted rabies, the Virginia Department of Health confirmed. While the only documented cases of human-to-human transmission of rabies have been via organ transplantation, acting out of an abundance of caution, VDH is assessing those who had direct contact with this patient to see if there is any concern that they may have been exposed to rabies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ? May 10 Backwoods firecra... 2
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) May 10 Permanently disab... 1,382
News Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i... May 3 tomin cali 1
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 2 Martin garey 16
korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ... May 1 JOHN 1
korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ... May 1 JOHN 1
thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7... Apr 27 NSA 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,792 • Total comments across all topics: 280,988,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC