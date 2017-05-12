Virginia resident with rabies may have exposed others to virus

A Virginia resident bitten by a dog while traveling in India has contracted rabies, the Virginia Department of Health confirmed. While the only documented cases of human-to-human transmission of rabies have been via organ transplantation, acting out of an abundance of caution, VDH is assessing those who had direct contact with this patient to see if there is any concern that they may have been exposed to rabies.

