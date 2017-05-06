Virginia Physician Elected as Treasurer of Major National Physician Organization
"AACE is a dynamic organization with far-reaching activities, and I am honored to serve with my fellow officers to contribute to the financial well-being of AACE," said Dr. Lando. As Treasurer, he will serve on the Association's Executive Committee and Board of Directors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|14 min
|gene martin
|1,381
|Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|1
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 2
|Martin garey
|16
|korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
|Photos tell history of the country store (Mar '07)
|Apr 25
|Deborah Johnson F...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC