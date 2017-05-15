Virginia mayor takes on online trolls...

Virginia mayor takes on online trolls after monument protest

Read more: SFGate

A Virginia mayor is trolling the trolls after he lashed out at torch-toting white nationalists who protested in his city. Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer has become the target of hate-filled, anti-Semitic messages from anonymous Twitter trolls after condemning a weekend protest over the planned removal of a Confederate monument.

