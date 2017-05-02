Virginia Looks to Provide Drug Treatm...

Virginia Looks to Provide Drug Treatment to More Inmates

2 hrs ago

The Virginia Department of Corrections says Virginia is one of eight states picked by the National Governors Association for the "learning lab." Officials say the states will learn about initiatives in place in Massachusetts and create plans for how to get more offenders in opioid addiction treatment.

