Virginia Legal Community Raises 1.2 Million Lbs. of Food for Needy
Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced today that 142 law firms, legal departments, government offices, and law schools across the Commonwealth joined together to raise the equivalent of more than 1.2 million pounds of food for Virginia's hungry during the 11th Annual Legal Food Frenzy. This year's contributions bring the total raised during the annual drive to more than 15.6 million pounds over its eleven year campaign.
