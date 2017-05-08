Virginia is seeing more tornadoes than usual this year, but it's not a sign of a trend

But most of this year's tornadoes have been very brief, and none has reached the kind of intensity that brought severe damage to several communities last year. There were only eight tornadoes in Virginia in all of 2016, and they all came on one day: Feb. 24. When the lengths of all the damage paths are added together, the tornadoes were on the ground for 79 miles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.