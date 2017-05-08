Virginia is seeing more tornadoes than usual this year, but it's not a sign of a trend
But most of this year's tornadoes have been very brief, and none has reached the kind of intensity that brought severe damage to several communities last year. There were only eight tornadoes in Virginia in all of 2016, and they all came on one day: Feb. 24. When the lengths of all the damage paths are added together, the tornadoes were on the ground for 79 miles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|May 6
|gene martin
|1,381
|Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i...
|May 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 2
|Martin garey
|16
|korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
|Photos tell history of the country store (Mar '07)
|Apr 25
|Deborah Johnson F...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC