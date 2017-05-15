Virginia is for film lovers extends deadline for short film competition
Virginia is definitely for lovers, film lovers that is. To prove it the Virginia Film Office and Virginia Tourism Corp. announced an extended deadline for the new contest, Virginia Is For Film Lovers short film competition, to July 17. "The Virginia is for Lovers Film contest feeds the hunger for stunning content, showcasing film projects that are ... (more)
|Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ?
|May 10
|Backwoods firecra...
|2
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|May 10
|Permanently disab...
|1,382
|Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i...
|May 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 2
|Martin garey
|16
|korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
