Virginia governor releases plan for state to cut carbon emissions

With federal efforts to limit carbon emissions on hold, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe opts to begin a regulatory process to reduce power plant emissions in his state. CREDIT: AP Photo/Steve Helber Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday instructed state officials to begin a process of establishing regulations in Virginia that will reduce carbon emissions from power plants, a plan that could include the state linking with emissions-trading programs in other states.

