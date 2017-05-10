Virginia gets nearly $10M to fight opioid crisis
Gov. Terry McAuliffe's office announced Friday that the state has received a $9.76 million grant. It will be used to purchase medication, support the medical staff necessary to prescribe and oversee clinical treatment, and remove barriers to access, such as transportation.
