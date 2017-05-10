Virginia General Assembly Committees ...

Virginia General Assembly Committees to be Livestreamed

Virginia's General Assembly plans to start livestreaming some of its committee hearings in 2018, joining the digital age long after many other states have. Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan McDougle announced a pilot project Wednesday to livestream some committee hearings during next year's legislative session.

