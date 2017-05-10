Virginia General Assembly Committees to be Livestreamed
Virginia's General Assembly plans to start livestreaming some of its committee hearings in 2018, joining the digital age long after many other states have. Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan McDougle announced a pilot project Wednesday to livestream some committee hearings during next year's legislative session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ?
|May 10
|Backwoods firecra...
|2
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|May 10
|Permanently disab...
|1,382
|Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i...
|May 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 2
|Martin garey
|16
|korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC