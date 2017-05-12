Virginia Eye Consultants getting new digs in Hampton
Virginia Eye Consultants plans to move its Hampton office from Executive Tower to a new building nearby on Cunningham Drive across from Peninsula Town Center. The Norfolk-based medical and surgical ophthalmic specialty practice opened its Hampton office in 1992 starting with two exam rooms and growing to six over the years, Cartwright said.
