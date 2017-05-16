Virginia Aquarium staff say dead whale washed up along Hampton shore had tail cut off
Just a day after a minke whale washed up along the shore fully intact, the Virginia Aquarium got a picture that its tail was cut off. "It is frustrating," says Alexander Costidis, Stranding Response Coordinator with the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center's Stranding Response Team.
