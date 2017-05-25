Virginia American Water Receives New Rate Order
The new rates are for the company's 60,000 drinking water and 20,000 wastewater customers in the City of Alexandria, the City of Hopewell, a portion of Prince George County in the Hopewell District, a portion of Prince William County and the Eastern District service area in and around Virginia's Northern Neck. Across Virginia American Water's service districts, the cost of a gallon of water will remain about a penny per gallon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lauren rote, and liz pendlich play criminal gam...
|May 23
|NSA
|1
|annette marion in citel, yelli8ng 'my tits show...
|May 22
|NSA
|1
|Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|May 20
|Enough
|1
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 15
|Not Going Back
|17
|Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ?
|May 10
|Backwoods firecra...
|2
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|May 10
|Permanently disab...
|1,382
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC