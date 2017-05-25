Virginia American Water Receives New ...

Virginia American Water Receives New Rate Order

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The new rates are for the company's 60,000 drinking water and 20,000 wastewater customers in the City of Alexandria, the City of Hopewell, a portion of Prince George County in the Hopewell District, a portion of Prince William County and the Eastern District service area in and around Virginia's Northern Neck. Across Virginia American Water's service districts, the cost of a gallon of water will remain about a penny per gallon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lauren rote, and liz pendlich play criminal gam... May 23 NSA 1
annette marion in citel, yelli8ng 'my tits show... May 22 NSA 1
Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt May 20 Enough 1
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) May 15 Anonymous 157
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 15 Not Going Back 17
Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ? May 10 Backwoods firecra... 2
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) May 10 Permanently disab... 1,382
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC