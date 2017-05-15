Virginia ABC to open new store in Newport News
Virginia ABC is opening its newest store this week at 938 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Bayberry Village Shopping Center. The grand opening ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 18. The public is invited to attend and the first 25 customers will receive a complimentary gift.
