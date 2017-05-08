Virginia 40 mins ago 11:53 a.m.Montic...

Virginia 40 mins ago 11:53 a.m.Monticello: Hemings' History Once Hidden, Now Prominent

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

The former president's descendants long denied the relationship between him and Hemings, a slave at Monticello. Many historians believe that Jefferson fathered Hemings' six children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) May 6 gene martin 1,381
News Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i... May 3 tomin cali 1
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 2 Martin garey 16
korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ... May 1 JOHN 1
korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ... May 1 JOHN 1
thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7... Apr 27 NSA 1
News Photos tell history of the country store (Mar '07) Apr 25 Deborah Johnson F... 4
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,869,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC