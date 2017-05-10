US Attorney General must decide to se...

US Attorney General must decide to seek death in gang case

Four gang members allegedly involved in the killing five people in Virginia could face the death penalty. But federal prosecutors say they still need approval from Washington, D.C. to seek capital punishment.

