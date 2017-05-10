US Attorney General must decide to seek death in gang case
Four gang members allegedly involved in the killing five people in Virginia could face the death penalty. But federal prosecutors say they still need approval from Washington, D.C. to seek capital punishment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ya Gotta Have faith ! Understand ?
|3 hr
|Backwoods firecra...
|2
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|Permanently disab...
|1,382
|Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i...
|May 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 2
|Martin garey
|16
|korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC