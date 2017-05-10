Up for sale four years ago, Virginia's port posting year-over-year profits and growth
The COSCO Development, the biggest vessel to call a port along the entire U.S. East Coast, was expected to be at Portsmouth's Virginia International Gateway for about 30 hours before heading to Savannah, Ga. The COSCO Development is the biggest container vessel to arrive at Virginia International Gateway.
