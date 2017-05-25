These Virginia Gubernatorial candidat...

These Virginia Gubernatorial candidates have a message for you

Virginia voters will head to the polls on June 13 for primary elections. Political observers are watching the race to become Virginia next Governor since it represents one of the first statewide elections since the November election of President Donald Trump.

Chicago, IL

