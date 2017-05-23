The Senate Intelligence Committee is turning up the heat on...
The Senate Intelligence Committee said it is issuing new subpoenas for documents from two Virginia-based business entities controlled by Michael Flynn. The move suggests the committee is turning up the heat on Flynn, who was forced to resign from his post as President Donald Trump's national security adviser in February.
