The Latest: Trump praises virtues of ...

The Latest: Trump praises virtues of being an 'outsider'

17 hrs ago

President Donald Trump is offering simple words of advice to university graduates: Follow your convictions, prepare to face criticism, and relish the opportunity to be an "outsider." In addressing the graduating class at Liberty University on Saturday, Trump declared that "it's the outsiders who change the world."

