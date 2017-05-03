Terrorism looms large in first ad of Virginia lieutenant governor's race
State Sen. Bryce Reeves launched the first TV ad of the Virginia lieutenant governor's race on Wednesday with an ominous, 30-second spot focused on terrorism. The commercial shows a scene of suburban bliss - mom cheerfully unloading groceries from the car, kids kicking a soccer ball nearby - interrupted as two guys in camouflage jackets, heads shrouded by black scarves, bolt out of a nearby house with big, black bags in their hands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i...
|5 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|16
|korea, got it, experienced programmer come in ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|korea, my resume use as target nuke hits, lets ...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
|Photos tell history of the country store (Mar '07)
|Apr 25
|Deborah Johnson F...
|4
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Apr 25
|tell no lies
|1,380
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC