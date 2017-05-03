Terrorism looms large in first ad of ...

Terrorism looms large in first ad of Virginia lieutenant governor's race

17 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

State Sen. Bryce Reeves launched the first TV ad of the Virginia lieutenant governor's race on Wednesday with an ominous, 30-second spot focused on terrorism. The commercial shows a scene of suburban bliss - mom cheerfully unloading groceries from the car, kids kicking a soccer ball nearby - interrupted as two guys in camouflage jackets, heads shrouded by black scarves, bolt out of a nearby house with big, black bags in their hands.

