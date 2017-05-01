Sources: Senate intelligence panel enroute to CIA for briefing on Russia probe
Members of the Senate intelligence committee are expected to have a briefing Tuesday at the CIA, sources familiar with the matter told CNN, as part of the panel's investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election last year. Members of the committee -- including Chairman Richard Burr of North Carolina and ranking Democrat Mark Warner of Virginia -- were spotted boarding a chartered bus to CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.
