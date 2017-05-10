Sources: James Comey sought more resources for Russia investigation
FBI Director James Comey asked the Justice Department for more resources for the agency's investigation into Russian meddling of the US election and ties to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, just the week before the President fired him. Comey told the heads of the Senate intelligence committee that he went to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein last week and pushed for more resources to be devoted to the Russia investigation, according to two sources familiar with the discussion.
