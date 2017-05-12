Sierra Club Slams Dominion as Obstacle to Clean Energy Jobs in Virginia
Yesterday, the Maryland state Public Service Commission approved two offshore wind projects totaling 368 megawatts of power. Dominion Energy has failed in develop its lease for offshore wind, an affordable and reliable renewable energy resource, in a timely manner here in Virginia.
